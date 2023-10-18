DNA Analysis Of Civilian Casualties In Israel-Hamas War

When two countries fight a war, it's the civilians who pay the price. It's the common man, who has nothing to do with the war, who suffers the most. This is what is happening in the war between Israel and Hamas. The people of Israel and Gaza are suffering the consequences of this conflict and they are being killed without any reason.

At seven o'clock on Tuesday evening, over five hundred people died simultaneously in Gaza City Hospital, where a fire broke out after a rocket hit the hospital. It is being claimed that most of the women and children have died in the attack on this hospital. The hospital was already filled with patients injured in the attacks, as well as hundreds of refugees who had taken shelter in the hospital to escape the attacks.

So the question is, who fired the rocket that fell on the hospital in Gaza? Obviously, anyone would think that this attack must have been carried out by Israel. Hamas has also made the same claim. But Israel denied this. Then who carried out this attack? Who is responsible for the death of five hundred people? Israel or Hamas? Who is lying?

The truth can be unveiled on the basis of evidence. And Israel has now presented many pieces of evidence related to this attack in front of the world. On the basis of this, Israel is saying that Hamas itself took the lives of its own people with its own rocket.