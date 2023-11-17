DNA Analysis Of Threats Posed By AI-Powered Deepfakes

NEW DELHI: In the not-so-distant past, image manipulations using tools like Photoshop were rampant, altering faces and data on a massive scale. Little did we realize that understanding and addressing the severity of such fraudulent activities back then could have potentially shielded us from the contemporary challenge we face today – the proliferation of deep fake videos.

In the current landscape, deep fake Videos have evolved into a significant societal concern. While some may find amusement in superimposing one's face onto another's video, those victimized consider it a breach of their privacy. The truth remains that creating Deep Fake videos of any individual is ethically and morally wrong.

Following the controversy surrounding actress Rashmika Mandanna, another Bollywood star, Kajol, now finds herself at the centre of a Deep Fake storm. A video circulating online depicts Kajol changing outfits, raising eyebrows due to its inappropriate nature.

Upon casual viewing, the video seems to feature Kajol herself. However, a meticulous examination reveals the telltale signs of a Deep Fake. The face of Rosie Breen, a social media influencer, has been seamlessly integrated using Deep Fake technology onto another person's body.

The source of this controversial video traces back to Rosie Breen's TikTok platform, where she initially shared it as part of the 'Get Ready With Me' social media trend. The video, utilizing Kajol's face, raises questions about the ethics of creating such content, especially when involving respected actresses. It's conceivable that this video was crafted with the intention of demeaning them.

While some creators view Deep Fake videos as a form of entertainment, the consequences can be severe. Misuse of these videos for criminal activities is another genuine concern. The potential impact of Deep Fake videos in elections also cannot be underestimated. These videos can spread misinformation, influencing public opinion and jeopardizing the democratic process.

Even big political figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have fallen victim to Deep Fake videos and audio clips circulating on social media. The government has expressed growing concerns over the misuse of this technology.

In today's episode of Zee News prime time show DNA, anchor Saurabh Raaj Jain delves into the intricacies of this issue, shedding light on the dangers and the imminent threat posed by AI-powered deepfake technology. As we navigate this era of advanced technology, the need for stringent measures to curb the misuse of Deep Fake videos becomes increasingly apparent.