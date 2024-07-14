In a series of recent events, U.S. President Joe Biden has become the subject of widespread discussion and even amusement due to his repeated verbal gaffes.

From confusing NATO leaders to mistakenly identifying Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as Russian President Vladimir Putin, Biden's mix-ups have raised questions about his cognitive sharpness and have been the talk of the global media. In today's DNA, Anant Tyagi analyses Biden's recent verbal slip-ups.

Similar to the movie 'Ghajini' and 'Golmaal', where the hero Aamir Khan and Johnny Lever has short-term memory loss, President of the United States, Joe Biden, slips his tongue too.

Earlier, President Biden became Ghajini in the NATO meeting, calling Trump the Vice President and Putin the President of Ukraine. But now another video is going viral, in which Biden said something directly to the President of Ukraine, Zelensky, that left Zelensky surprised by calling him Putin.