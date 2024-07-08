In a bold and controversial move following his election triumph, BJP MLA K. Sudhakar from Karnataka's Chikkaballapur constituency stirred up attention by hosting an extravagant liquor party for his supporters. In today's DNA, we look at the hearty feast where bottles of liquor and beer were freely distributed.

The event, managed by Karnataka Police, maintained order as eager constituents lined up peacefully to partake in the celebration, showcasing a unique blend of political gratitude and public spectacle.

From Chikkaballapur in Karnataka, BJP MLA K. Sudhakar threw a lavish party to celebrate his win where bottles of liquor and beer were being opened for his supporters. People are lining up to get their share of liquor. Glasses are also being distributed to those in line.

The reason for this is that the MP himself had the entire management of the booze party handled by the Karnataka Police. Senior police officers ensured that there was no mismanagement. Everyone stayed in line, ensuring everyone got their share of liquor.

And to ensure there was enough liquor, arrangements were meticulously made. It was an open space affair in broad daylight. Permission for the liquor party was obtained from Karnataka's Excise Department.

Trucks were filled with beer and whiskey, and there was a full arrangement for tasting sessions, including non-veg snacks. It's also noted that several prominent opposition leaders were present at this Thanks Giving Party hosted by Karnataka's former Health Minister and BJP MLA K. Sudhakar because the MP himself was formerly in Congress and joined BJP in 2019.