DNA Exclusive: After Ram And Mangalsutra, Now Lord Hanuman Makes Entry Into Lok Sabha Poll Campaign

New Delhi: India today observed Hanuman Jayanti with fervour and gaiety but since the festival of democracy is going on, how can the political leaders keep the Lord Hanuman away from their rallies? Today, all the leaders from different parties visited the Hanuman temple to seek the blessing for general elections. While Aam Aadmi Party took out a procession with people dressed as Lord Hanuman holding insulin, BJP leader Narendra Modi alleged that reciting Hanuman Chalisa has become a crime under the Congress government in Karnataka.

In today's DNA, Sourabh Raaj Jain analyzed how political parties use safron colour and Lord Hanuman as matters for the election campaign.

Saffron colour is being discussed a lot in Lok Sabha elections, especially in the second phase. During the second phase campaign, most of the time leaders used the words Hindus, Muslims, Hanuman, saffron and so on because these are the favourite issues of big parties, and raising this gives them benefits in the election campaign. Most of the time, big leaders are campaigning wearing saffron turbans.

Earlier, a communal incident took place in Karnataka after shopkeepers were beaten by some of the Muslim youth because he was playing Hanuman Chalisa in his shop. This incident was also addressed by PM Modi during his rallies, he blamed the opposition for this incident. Saffron colour is considered a symbol of sacrifice and knowledge, but in the election environment, this colour is also an issue. This colour has also been politicized.