As Uttar Pradesh gears up for crucial by-elections on ten assembly seats, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath convened a key meeting with BJP ministers today to strategize the party's approach. The meeting, which excluded both Deputy Chief Ministers and organizational leaders, focused on preparing for the upcoming electoral challenges. However, the absence of both Dy CMs Keshav Maurya and Brajesh Pathak and no representation from the organization has raised eyebrows. Sources suggest that a major reshuffle is on the cards, with changes expected in the cabinet and party organization.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Anant Tyagi analysed the developments that have sparked intense speculation in political circles of Uttar Pradesh, with all eyes on the BJP's next move.

The BJP's 3-level review report, which analyzed the party's performance in the 2022 elections, is likely to play a crucial role in the reshuffle. The report highlighted that several ministers and MLAs had distanced themselves from party workers and failed to deliver on their responsibilities.

Speculations are rife that several ministers may be dropped or reassigned, while some may be sent back to the party organization. UP BJP President Bhupendra Chaudhary has been meeting with top leaders in Delhi, including Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Party President JP Nadda, fueling speculation about the impending changes.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya has assured that the organization and government are strong and will repeat the 2017 victory in 2027. However, the opposition is skeptical, with the Samajwadi Party and Congress suspecting that the BJP is planning to make changes in the state government.

Watch tonight's episode of DNA for a detailed analysis here: