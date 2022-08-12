DNA Exclusive: Analysing cowardice attacks on migrant workers in Kashmir

New Delhi: The World consists of 195 nations, out of which, 92 countries consider Terrorism to be a grievous and serious global issue and attempt to make efforts to eradicate it. Terrorism has no place in a civilised society and that is why developed and developing countries today, from every corner of the world, are joining forces to surmount this problem. We had seen some of the most daunting manifestations of human terrorism in the ghastly attacks of 9/11 in the US, the 26/11 Mumbai attacks in India, France and many nations of the world. However, out of all these nations that stand united against the issue of terrorism, India is the sole country where even terrorism is politicized. We have no shortage of people and institutions who talk about the human rights of the terrorists, who take hundreds of innocent lives without a cause, of which the latest Bandipora killing of a migrant worker at the hands of terrorists is the case in point.

Why the sudden rise in killings of non-Kashmiri workers?

The prime and foremost reason behind this is the pro-terrorism forces and anti-national organisations intend to halt any kind of development in Kashmir and this can be possible only when they abate the employment opportunities in the disputed region.

Notably, this is the second major incident of target killing in the last 10 days. Earlier on August 4, in Pulwama, a worker from Bihar was killed in a grenade attack.

Earlier on June 2 this year, terrorists killed a Hindu bank manager from Rajasthan.

This is because the anti-India forces do not want normalcy to return in Kashmir and intend to create such an environment in the valley that no worker from any other state can come here for employment opportunities and leading to the development of the valley,

The infamous Bandipora killing

A 19-year-old migrant worker, named Mohammad Amrez was brutally killed by terrorists in Kashmir’s Bandipora on Thursday. He came to the valley in search of employment with his two brothers just four months ago.

Amrez was shot thrice and was found by his brother lying in a pool of blood.

