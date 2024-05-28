DNA Exclusive: Analysing Final Phase Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

New Delhi: Six phases of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections have concluded successfully and now the final phase is scheduled for June 1 in which 57 constituencies in 8 states will go to the polls. With 48 hours remaining in the election campaigns, political parties have intensified their efforts. INDIA bloc allies Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi held a joint rally in Varanasi, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the public in West Bengal and conducted a roadshow in Kolkata.

In today's DNA, Zee News anchor Sourabh Raaj analyzed the climax of the final phase of the polls. With 48 hours remaining for the campaign and 57 constituencies set to vote in the last leg of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the stakes are high.

Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav arrived in Varanasi today after six rounds of elections. Both campaigned in Kashi, asserting that crossing 400 seats is unlikely and predicting that the INDIA Alliance government will be formed on June 4.

However, the BJP has not commented on Akhilesh Yadav's admission of defeat in Kashi. Akhilesh himself mentioned that he is winning 79 out of 80 seats, excluding Kashi from his claims.

In the 13 seats in Purvanchal where voting will take place in the seventh phase, the BJP is concerned about three seats: Ghazipur, Ghosi, and Ballia. In Ghazipur, Afzal Ansari, who won on a BSP ticket in 2019, is now contesting on an SP ticket against BJP's Parasnath Rai. Ghosi was previously held by the BSP, but this time the contest is between Arvind Rajbhar of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party and Rajiv Rai of the SP. In Ballia, BJP's Neeraj Shekhar is up against SP's Sanatan Pandey, with the BJP having won by a narrow margin in 2019.

The strategy for success dictates that one should focus their energy where the most gains can be made. This is why, before the seventh round of campaigning ends, Prime Minister Modi's focus is on the Battle of Bengal rather than the Battle of Kashi.

Prime Minister Modi went to Bengal today, where he held two rallies and conducted a mega roadshow along a historic route in Kolkata. Before discussing his rally speeches, it's important to note the significance of the route. The 2 km roadshow route is the same path that Swami Vivekananda used to take to meet his guru, Ramakrishna Paramhansa.

Modi and Mamata Banerjee represent two opposite poles of politics, a contrast evident today. While Modi was in North Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee campaigned for TMC in South Kolkata. Tomorrow, Mamata is expected to hold a roadshow on the same route. It's her usual practice to campaign in the same locations where Modi has campaigned.

In the seventh round of voting, nine seats in Bengal are at stake, all of which were won by TMC in 2019, leaving the BJP with zero seats in these areas.

After the election campaign ends on May 30, PM Modi will be in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, until June 1. He will visit the Vivekananda Rock Memorial and meditate in the Dhyan Mandapam from May 30 to the evening of June 1, the same place where Swami Vivekananda meditated before delivering his historic speech in Chicago in 1893.