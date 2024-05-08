DNA Exclusive: Analysing Hindu-Muslim Population Growth Narratives

In recent years, there has been a prevailing narrative within the country that as the Muslim population grows rapidly, there is a fear that one day India may face a situation similar to Syria and Yemen. It is repeatedly asserted that the Hindu population in Hindustan is dwindling, shrinking, and diminishing. In today's DNA, Sourabh Raaj Jain analysed the report issued by the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council related to Hindu and Muslim population growth.

You are continuously hearing various statements in the campaign for these Lok Sabha elections. Some of them are - Hindus are becoming refugees in their own country. Hindus cannot even celebrate their festivals in their own country. There is a conspiracy to snatch away the rights of Hindus and give them to others. Hindu homes and businesses can also be snatched away. Hindu women's mangalsutras can be snatched away.

A narrative is being propagated related to Muslim population growth, and in response to it, it is being said that in a country where the President, Prime Minister, and most ministers are Hindu, even all three Chiefs of the Army are also Hindu, why and how could Hindus be in danger? It is being suggested that behind the attempt to scare Hindus, there is only politics.

But today, in this report, we have presented data before you. After seeing the figures in this report, you can verify for yourself, analyze whether the population balance in the country is deteriorating, and whether this is indeed a matter of serious concern for the Hindu majority.