DNA Exclusive: Analysing Madhya Pradesh Teachers Drunken Act During School Hours

You must have come across the news that a teacher in Uttar Pradesh was suspended for playing Candy Crush during school hours. Now, a list has come out from Madhya Pradesh where teachers are found to be drunk during work hours. In today's DNA, we will analyse such behaviour of the teachers.

Watch Full DNA Episode Here

The video shown in today's episode is from a government school in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh. It shows a teacher, Ram Pratap Rawat, swaying under the influence of alcohol. He arrived at school so intoxicated that he could barely speak. He is stumbling while standing, his speech is slurred, and his mind is clearly muddled. He is so drunk that he proclaims himself to be supremely knowledgeable.

These teachers in Madhya Pradesh not only stay at the school but drink alcohol there as well. They remain intoxicated day and night, and they collect their salary on the first of every month. The villagers have often seen them drinking, but these teachers have never been seen teaching the children. Judging by the condition of these drunken teachers, it might be better if they don’t teach at all. While the number of government teachers in Madhya Pradesh may be low, the number of drunken teachers is quite high.

Moreover, the list doesn’t just include the names of drunken teachers. It also includes eight teachers who have married twice and nine teachers who haven’t come to school for years.