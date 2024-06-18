New Delhi: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has made significant changes to the Political Science textbook, NCERT has shortened the chapter on Ayodhya from four pages to two pages and removed the name of Babri Masjid with the word three-dome structure.

While making changes in the syllabus of the Class XII Political Science textbook, the first change is that the term 'Babri Masjid' has been replaced with a word three-domed structure.

According to the old NCERT book, it was mentioned that the Babar's commander Mir Baqi had built the Babri Masjid in the sixteenth century. However, but a new book stated that a three-domed structure was built at the birthplace of Lord Shri Ram in 1528.

In the old book, it was written that some Hindus believe a Ram temple built on the birthplace of Lord Ram was demolished and a mosque was built at the same place. However, the new book states that many Hindu symbols are visible on the outer and inner parts of the three-domed structure.