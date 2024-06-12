Today, we kick off our news segment with an intriguing opinion poll. You might be wondering, "The election is over, the government has been formed, so what's this new poll about?" Well, this poll has been initiated by none other than Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. He invites you to participate and voice your opinion on whether he should continue as the MP from Wayanad or Rae Bareli.

After expressing his gratitude to the people of Rae Bareli, Rahul Gandhi visited Wayanad today to do the same. Prior to his visit to Wayanad, he held a roadshow in Malappuram. Perched atop a car, he led a victory procession, sparking a wave of excitement among Congress supporters. Following this, he held a public meeting where he reiterated his comments about Prime Minister Modi, first made in Rae Bareli. He also raised the question of whether to retain Rae Bareli and Wayanad, or to let one go, indicating his dilemma.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Saurabh Raaj Jain analysed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's dilemma of whether to retain Wayanad or Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat and who will replace him.

On the day of the election results, Rahul Gandhi had stated that he would consult his party before making a decision. Today, he announced that he would seek the public's opinion. There are several reasons why Rahul chose to retain the Rae Bareli seat. The next question that arises is, if he vacates the Wayanad seat, who will be the candidate in his place? Could it be Priyanka Gandhi Vadra?

On May 3, the final day for nominations in Amethi-Rae Bareli, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh described the ticket announcement as a surprising chess move. He said in the media, "There are a few chess moves left. Priyanka will reach the House by contesting any by-election."

Rahul Gandhi's statement in Rae Bareli yesterday hinted at a possible role for Priyanka. After concluding his speech, he took the mic again, thanked Priyanka, and mentioned that he had an idea, which he would reveal later

