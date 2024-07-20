Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2768599
NewsIndia
DNA EXCLSUIVE

DNA Exclusive: Analysing UP Police's Act Of Forcing Dhaba Owner To Sack Muslim Staff

In Today's DNA, Anant Tyagi analysed the intentions behind the actions of Muzaffarnagar Police.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Jul 20, 2024, 11:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

DNA Exclusive: Analysing UP Police's Act Of Forcing Dhaba Owner To Sack Muslim Staff

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has mandated that shopkeepers, whether running a hotel, dhaba, or fruit stall, need to display their names. Reportedly, an incident unfolded at Sakshi Dhaba in Muzaffarnagar where police visited to verify if a dhaba with a Hindu name was being operated by a Muslim or Hindu. After confirming the owner as Lokesh Bharti, police demanded the names of all employees, revealing that four were Muslim. Allegedly, the police then ordered the dhaba owner to immediately fire these employees.

In Today's DNA, Anant Tyagi analysed the intentions behind the actions of Muzaffarnagar Police.

Watch Today's Full Episode Here:

As per the CM Yogi's order, is only to reveal the real name and identity at the dhabas. It was not written anywhere in the order that Muslim shopkeepers cannot sell food items.

On the other hand, opposition leaders have criticised the Uttar Pradesh government's order on the nameplate rule. PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti raised a question and said why Prime Minister Modi is silent on this matter. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Kanwar Yatra Rules Row
DNA Video
DNA: Sunderkand vs Bakrid Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: Chhatrapati Shivaji's 'Wagh Nakh' Arrives In Mumbai
DNA Video
DNA: What is Crowdstrike?
DNA Video
DNA: Has Trump accepted himself as President?
DNA Video
DNA: IAS Pooja Khedkar's game over
DNA Video
DNA: Will RSS come in between Yogi and Maurya?
DNA Video
DNA: Dinosaur skeleton fetches record $44.6m at auction
DNA Video
DNA: Violent riots break out in Britain!
DNA Video
DNA: Decline in India's vulture population