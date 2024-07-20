New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has mandated that shopkeepers, whether running a hotel, dhaba, or fruit stall, need to display their names. Reportedly, an incident unfolded at Sakshi Dhaba in Muzaffarnagar where police visited to verify if a dhaba with a Hindu name was being operated by a Muslim or Hindu. After confirming the owner as Lokesh Bharti, police demanded the names of all employees, revealing that four were Muslim. Allegedly, the police then ordered the dhaba owner to immediately fire these employees.

In Today's DNA, Anant Tyagi analysed the intentions behind the actions of Muzaffarnagar Police.

As per the CM Yogi's order, is only to reveal the real name and identity at the dhabas. It was not written anywhere in the order that Muslim shopkeepers cannot sell food items.

On the other hand, opposition leaders have criticised the Uttar Pradesh government's order on the nameplate rule. PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti raised a question and said why Prime Minister Modi is silent on this matter.