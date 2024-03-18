New Delhi: Vladimir Putin has emerged victorious in Russia's presidential election for the fifth consecutive time. The voting took place from March 15 to 17, with three other candidates contesting alongside Putin. However, it was widely anticipated that Putin would retain his presidency, rendering the election more of a formality.

Putin garnered a staggering 88% of the votes, a testament to his enduring popularity. His closest competitor, Nikolay Kharitonov, managed to secure only 4.4% of the votes, followed by Vladislav Davankov with 3.8% and Leonid Slutsky of the Liberal Democrats with 3.2%.

The stark margin between Putin's victory and his opponents underscores the lack of viable competition he faced. This trend of overwhelming victories has been consistent throughout Putin's political career.

Since assuming the presidency in 2000 with 54% of the votes, Putin's electoral success has only increased:

- In 2004, he received 72% of the votes.

- This was followed by a 65% victory in 2012.

- In the 2018 elections, Putin secured 77% of the votes.

His recent landslide victory, with 88% of the votes, sets a new record. Putin's enduring popularity is remarkable, with no significant anti-incumbency sentiment ever materializing against him. Despite challenges and criticisms, he has consistently strengthened his hold on power with each election.

Notably, Putin's triumph in the 2024 elections holds particular significance. Amidst ongoing conflict with Ukraine and internal dissent, there were suggestions that Putin's grip on power might be weakening. However, the resounding election results demonstrate the futility of attempts to dislodge him from the presidency.

Meanwhile, PM Modi and Vladimir Putin's friendship has strengthened the Russia-India relations and another term of Putin suggests that the Russia will continue to support India just like an all-weather ally.