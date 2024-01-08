DNA Exclusive: Analysis Of Anti-India Sentiments In Maldives

NEW DELHI: In a recent visit to Lakshadweep, Prime Minister Narendra Modi painted a captivating picture of the islands, pitching it as a gem for domestic tourism and an idyllic locale for destination weddings. What ensued was a social media storm, comparing the scenic beauty of Lakshadweep with the Maldives, with some even favouring the former based on the visuals shared by PM Modi.

The seemingly innocuous banter took an unexpected diplomatic turn when Maldivian ministers responded with tweets mocking PM Modi's Lakshadweep tour. The controversial tweets raised concerns, breaching diplomatic decorum and sparking criticisms from various quarters. As the social media debate escalated, Maldives ministers seemed to overlook the significant size and strength of India in comparison to their smaller nation. Highlighting the vast difference in landmass, India's Andaman and Nicobar Islands alone dwarf the entirety of the Maldives nearly 30 times over.

Beyond the banter lies a stark reality - the Maldives heavily depends on India's support for its tourism industry. The trending hashtag #boycott-maldives on social media platforms underscores the potential repercussions on Maldives' tourism business. The suspension of three Maldivian ministers for their comments reveals a recognition of the consequences by the Maldivian government. The incident is not an isolated one; it adds to the growing anti-India sentiments in the Maldives. The recurrent anti-India rhetoric, including protests and demonstrations, raises doubts about the future of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Analysts speculate that PM Modi's emphasis on promoting Lakshadweep tourism extends beyond a domestic initiative. It serves as a strategic move, signalling to the Maldivian president the extent of their dependence on India. The Maldives' anti-India stance may lead to repercussions, potentially affecting Indian sailors in Maldivian waters and straining bilateral relations.

India's pivotal role in supporting the Maldives' economy and tourism contrasts with recent events suggesting a strained diplomatic relationship. As both nations stand at a crossroads, the question remains whether they can navigate through this turbulence, preserving historical ties and mutual benefits.

