DNA Exclusive: Analysis Of Bengal's Security Deployment For Hanuman Jayanti Procession

New Delhi: After violent clashes took place in Maharashtra, Bihar, and West Bengal on Ram Navami, the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued an advisory directing all states and UTs to ensure the maintenance of law and order, peaceful observance of the Hanuman Jayanti festivities. In Delhi, security in Jahangirpuri has been tightened ahead of Hanuman Jayanti.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan discussed the aftermath of the Ram Navami violence in West Bengal and the security measures recommended by the Calcutta High Court to the Mamata Banerjee government.

In West Bengal, after the violent clashes, chief minister Mamata Banerjee appealed for peace in the state. The Calcutta High Court had sought information from the West Bengal government on the violence after which the state government submitted its report on the same. The High Court then directed the Bengal government to arrange for apt security measures on the route of religious processions.

The court also said that if there is a shortage of policemen, security forces should be sought from the Centre. Ahead of Hanuman Jayanti, the HC asked CM Mamata Banerjee to provide information on the security arrangements made for the festival.

Banerjee's government said that if the law and order are broken during the processions, the organizers will be held responsible for it. Furthermore, there will be no barricading on the entire route of the processions but only in sensitive areas. The organizers will have to give information about their procession to the administration.

West Bengal government on Wednesday also decided to deploy paramilitary forces in three districts of Hooghly, Barrackpore, and Kolkata during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations to prevent any incidents of violence or minor clashes during the festivities.