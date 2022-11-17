topStoriesenglish
DNA Exclusive: Analysis of black market of fake cancer medicines in India

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Thursday busted a gang supplying fake cancer medicines all over the country. The gang was running the dangerous racket of adulteration for the last 4 years. In these four years, fake cancer medicines worth about 150 crores have been sold across the country. In this case, 7 accused have been arrested including 1 doctor, 2 engineers and a MBA pass out. All the accused have been arrested from Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and other states. However, many accused, including two doctors, are still absconding. Police have recovered spurious medicines worth rs 8 crore from a factory in Haryana's Sonipat and Ghaziabad.
This gang of fake medicines was running this entire racket in a very organised manner.

According to a WHO report, the share of fake medicine in the entire drug base of the world is about 11 percent. In developed countries, about 1 to 3 percent of counterfeit drugs are sold. Whereas in developing countries, the prevalence of counterfeit drugs ranges from about 10 to 30 percent.

According to the WHO report, every year one million people die due to fake medicine all over the world. It is the responsibility of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization to stop the business of fake medicines in the country. 

 

This organization approves all medicines in the country, looks after its trials and checks fake medicines. But due to the lack of testing labs and drug inspectors in the country, the accused who are involved in the fake drug racket are saved.

