The government has also admitted that coaching centres across the country, including Kota, that prepare students for various competitive exams like Neet, IIT and others, are violating the government’s rules and regulations. That is why the Ministry of Education has issued guidelines for coaching institutes across the country.

In today's DNA, Zee News' analysed the new guidelines floated by government of India for coaching centres that prepare students for competitive exams. These guidelines are made for coaching centres that prepare students for competitive exams. Here are the big and important points from the news guidelies:

Coaching centres that prepare students for competitive exams will not give admission to students below 16 years of age.

Now, students will be able to take admission in coaching centres only after passing their secondary exam, i.e. tenth class.

Coaching centres cannot guarantee good marks and ranks.

Teachers teaching in coaching centres should be at least graduates.

No pressure will be put on children for good performance.

Coaching classes should not be held during school hours.

Coaching classes should not be more than five hours a day.

Every coaching centre will have to take a day off in a week.

No test will be taken on the next day of the weekly holiday.

The results of the students’ tests will not be made public.

The government says that the purpose of the new guidelines is to restrict the coaching centres that consider coaching as a business and are not afraid to do anything to increase their business. But after the implementation of the new guidelines the coaching centres will not be able to make misleading promises and claims of guaranteeing good marks.

