DNA Exclusive: Analysis of Congress' anti-Modi statements

Newly elected Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday made a derogatory remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kharge who was addressing a public rally in Gujarat's Ahemdabad compared PM Modi to 'Ravan' as he said, "he is visible in every election." "Modi ji is the Prime Minister. Leaving work, he keeps on campaigning in Municipal Corporation elections, MLA elections, MP elections. All the time he talks about himself - 'Don't look at anyone, vote after seeing Modi'. How many times see your face? How many forms do you have? Does he have 100 faces like Ravana?," Kharge said. The Congress cheif's remarks did not go down well with the BJP leaders. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra criticised Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge for comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to 'Ravan'.



In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan will anaylse Congress' anti-Modi ideology and derogatory remarks by its leaders on the Prime Minister.

Controversial words of Congress leaders work as a boon for PM Modi. As PM Modi says that the abuses of the opposition work as nutrition for him. Every statement of Congress leaders against PM Modi from 2014 to 2022 have had bigger consequnces. Let's give you some great examples of this.

In the 2007 Gujarat assembly elections, the then Congress president Sonia Gandhi had called the then chief minister Narendra Modi a merchant of death. PM Modi made Sonia's statement a weapon in the Gujarat elections. At that time, the BJP had won 117 seats in the 182-member Assembly.

In 2014, Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar called Modi a chaiwala. So PM Modi changed this statement in his favor so much that in 2014, BJP came to power with an absolute majority.

During the Lok Sabha elections in 2014, Sonia Gandhi had also accused Modi of cultivating poison. But this statement created a tremendous wave in favor of Modi and the BJP alone got 278 seats.

