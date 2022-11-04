DNA Exclusive: Analysis of Delhi's poisonous air and political slugfest over pollution

Air quality in the Delhi-NCR is deteriorating with each passing day but the blame game over the issue doesn't seem to stop. Air pollution in the national capital and NCR region has been severely affecting the organs of the people, especially elders and children. The air quality in Delhi continued to remain in the 'severe' category on Friday (November 4) morning as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city jumped to 472. Noida, which is part of the national capital region, recorded an AQI of 562 and continued to remain in the `severe` category, while Gurgaon's AQI stood at 539 and continued to remain in the `severe`. The state of air pollution in Delhi today can be compared to Hitler's gas chambers. Most schools in Delhi NCR have either been closed or have shifted to online classes.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan will analyse Delhi's biggest problem of air pollution and the blame game by political parties over it.

There are 7 major causes of pollution in Delhi. This includes stubble burning, road dust, vehicle smoke, garbage burning, industry, smoke from power plants and house-burning fires such as stoves or heaters. Between October 15 and November 15, when Delhiites are most troubled by pollution, stubble burning accounts for 31.4 per cent of pollution.

Meanwhile, BJP has called the poor air conditions in Delhi a complete failure of the Kejriwal and Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. "Arvind Kejriwal has only pollution, no solution", BJP said. Slamming the Aam Aadmi Party and especially Arvind Kejriwal over pollution, BJP leader Sambit Patra said that the Delhi government is playing with people's lives.

In a reply, Arvind Kejriwal accompanied by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said that the central government can not lag behind and should lead measures to curb smog in the NCR. The condition is very severe in Delhi, Charkhi Dadri, Jind, Manesar, Faridabad and all other places. AAP is not responsible for that. The air of a state does not remain in that state only.