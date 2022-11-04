topStoriesenglish
Delhi-NCR Air Pollution Live: BREAKING - Primary schools in Delhi to remain shut from tomorrow, says Kejriwal

Delhi-NCR Pollution: After a grim Thursday, NCR residents woke up to smog-filled surroundings even on Friday as AQI continued to show alarming numbers.

The air quality in Delhi continued to remain in the 'severe' category on Friday (November 4) morning as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city jumped to 472. Noida, which is part of the national capital region, recorded an AQI of 562, and continued to remain in the `severe` category, while Gurgaon's AQI stood at 539 and continued to remain in the `severe`, as per data released by SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research) India. Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and from 300 to 400 it is said to be very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe. Some schools in the capital are holding online classes while others have cut down on physical activities and have asked students to wear N-95 masks. Primary schools will be shut in capital from tomorrow. In Noida and Greater Noida, schools have stopped physical classes till Class 8, and the administrations are mulling over future course of action.

