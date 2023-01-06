DNA Exclusive: Analysis of factors responsible for Joshimath land 'sinking'

New Delhi: The Uttarakhand government on Friday gave instructions for the immediate deployment of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel survey in the landslide-affected areas of the ancient town of Joshimath. Huge cracks have appeared in over 700 houses, hotels and shops of the city, due to frequent landslides. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday gave instructions to set up a big temporary rehabilitation centre in the town. He chaired a high-level meeting at the Secretariat. He directed officials to set up a temporary rehabilitation centre at a safe place in Joshimath. The locals of Joshimat town of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district claim that the ongoing hydropower project and other construction works are responsible for the landslides.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan analysed the factors responsible for Joshimath land shrinking.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is scheduled to visit Joshimath on Saturday, January 7 and he will visit the affected parts here and meet the people there. A team of experts has started an investigation in Joshimath to find out why cracks are occurring at various places.

Along with ntpc's power project, the work on the tunnel being built below Joshimath has also been stopped. An inquiry has also been ordered into the NTPC tunnel.

Let us show you the ground report prepared on the situation in Joshimath. Our correspondent Vishal Pandey went inside this tunnel today and tried to find out why the people of Joshimath are blaming the tunnel and its related projects for cracks and landslides.

