DNA Exclusive: Analysis of Gopal Italia video row and its possible impact on Gujarat Polls

Gujarat elections are just around the corner and its dates will be announced in a few days or weeks. There is a triangular fight between the BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party in Gujarat. But the old history of the Gujarat Aam Aadmi Party chief Gopal Italia is tarnishing the image of the party before the elections. The BJP has started releasing clips of Gopal Italia's old statements he is saying abusive words on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and her mother Hira Ba. So far three videos of Gopal Italia have surfaced.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan will do political analysis of row between BJP and AAP in Gujarat triggered by Gopal Italia's videos.

In the latest video, Gopal Italia can be seen using derogatory remarks against PM Modi's mother Hira Ben. The date of this new video has not been revealed but a huge controversy has erupted over it. The BJP has launched a scathing attack against the Aam Aadmi Party on these statements of Gopal Italia.

In his last two videos, Italia used abusive words for PM Narendra Modi, while in the second video, he advised women to stay away from temple calling the Katha path ceremony a den of exploitation.

If the Aam Aadmi Party is going down intending to win the Gujarat elections, then Gopal Italia's abusive words will have to be shunned.

In the 2007 Gujarat Assembly elections, when Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Sonia Gandhi called Narendra Modi a merchant of death while blaming the Godhra incident. But this statement backfired and the BJP won 117 seats in this election and formed the government again.

Similarly, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi had given the slogan 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' and accused the PM of being involved in a scam related to the Rafael Deal. This statement of Rahul was used by the BJP and changing the slogan, a big campaign was run with the slogan 'Main Bhi Chowkidar'. This benefited the BJP. The BJP won 302 seats and formed the government, while the Congress got only 99 seats.

It is important to understand here that whenever a party has given a bouncer of objectionable statements against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP has always benefitted from it.