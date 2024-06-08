DNA Exclusive: Analysis Of How Will Narendra Modi Led NDA Cabinet Look Like?

Narendra Modi on Saturday was elected as the party's leader in parliament. He will serve as Prime Minister for the third time. But everyone is curious about the Modi government's 3.0 cabinet. Because things are different this time. The BJP does not have a clear majority. The number of NDA ministers will undoubtedly rise. Because the government cannot operate without their support. According to reports, the NDA's allies have also considered a formula for distributing the ministry within the government. Each party will receive one ministerial post for every four MPs.

In today's DNA, Zee News' analysed how the Modi-led NDA cabinet will look like and the issues that the BJP will have to put in the cold storage.

As per this formula, TDP will get four ministerial positions, the JD (U) three, and Shiv Sena Shinde and Chirag Paswan two each. The JD (U) is negotiating a special package for Bihar with the railway and agriculture ministries. The TDP wants five ministries and the position of Lok Sabha Speaker.



What Issues Will Be Put In Cold Storage?



Based on our discussions with political experts and BJP sources, we have compiled a list of issues in the BJP's 100-day action plan that will be opposed by both the JD(U) and the TDP.

Here is a list of issues:

First issues is One Nation, One Election.

The second issue is the Uniform Civil Code.

The third issue is the Agniveer scheme.

The fourth issue is the abolishment of Muslim reservations.

Changes to the Places of Worship Act.

Full implementation of the CAA.

These are issues that the BJP cares deeply about. Many of these issues have been addressed in the BJP manifesto. However, these are the issues that have plagued the JDU and TDP, which are members of the NDA. However, both parties have stated that all of these issues will be discussed. The JD (U) has previously questioned Agniveer and the Uniform Civil Code. And now the TDP has also said that Muslim reservation will not end in Andhra Pradesh.

Watch tonight's DNA show for a complete analysis: