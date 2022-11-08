DNA Exclusive: Analysis of India's G-20 presidency and its importance

India will assume the presidency of the G20 from the current chair Indonesia on December 1. The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday unveiled the logo, theme and website of India's G20 presidency via video-conferencing. Addressing the launch event, PM Modi said, "India is set to assume G20 Presidency. It is a moment of pride for 130 crore Indians."

India will assume the presidency of the powerful grouping from the current chair Indonesia on December 1. The G20 presidency offers a unique opportunity for India to contribute to the global agenda on pressing issues of international importance.

Addressing the launch event PM Modi said, "I congratulate countrymen on the historic occasion of India's G20 Presidency. 'Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam' is the signature of India's compassion for the world. Lotus portrays the cultural heritage and faith of India in bringing the world together."

The G20 summit will take place in Bali on November 15-16 and Modi is set to be among the top leaders attending it. During the course of its G20 presidency, India will be holding about 200 meetings in 32 different sectors in multiple locations across the country.

The G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation, representing around 85 per cent of the global GDP, more than 75 per cent of the global trade and about two-thirds of the world population.

It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union (EU).

