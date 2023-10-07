trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2672386
NewsIndia
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR

DNA Exclusive: Analysis Of Israel-Hamas War

 In today's DNA, Zee News anchor Ram Mohan Sharma analysed the reason behind Hamas' "surprise attack" on Israel.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 11:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

DNA Exclusive: Analysis Of Israel-Hamas War

New Delhi: On Saturday morning Hamas launched a rocket attack on southern and central Israel and claimed the lives of at least 100 people and over 900 were critically injured. In today's DNA, Zee News anchor Ram Mohan Sharma analysed the reason behind Hamas' "surprise attack" on Israel.

People in Israel have been protesting against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for quite some time and several government officials including some army officials have also demonstrated against him.

Taking advantage of unrest in the country, Palestinian attackers, Hamas bombarded southern and central Israel and the Hamas terror commander Mohammed Deif called for an all-out attack on Israel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his unwavering support for Israel in light of the rocket strikes initiated by Hamas. On Saturday, he expressed that India stands in solidarity with Israel and extends its thoughts and prayers to the innocent victims and their families.

US President Joe Biden also engaged in discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, reiterating unequivocal backing for Israel's right to self-defense in response to the unexpected aggression from Hamas. 

Medical officials have reported that over 100 individuals have tragically lost their lives in what is being described as a "terror attack" by Hamas on Israel, as reported by The Times of Israel, citing Hebrew-language media. The Health Ministry has further stated that 908 injured individuals have been transported to hospitals for treatment in the continuous assault by Hamas on the southern and central regions of Israel, according to The Times of Israel.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train