DNA Exclusive: Analysis Of Israel-Hamas War

New Delhi: On Saturday morning Hamas launched a rocket attack on southern and central Israel and claimed the lives of at least 100 people and over 900 were critically injured. In today's DNA, Zee News anchor Ram Mohan Sharma analysed the reason behind Hamas' "surprise attack" on Israel.

People in Israel have been protesting against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for quite some time and several government officials including some army officials have also demonstrated against him.

Taking advantage of unrest in the country, Palestinian attackers, Hamas bombarded southern and central Israel and the Hamas terror commander Mohammed Deif called for an all-out attack on Israel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his unwavering support for Israel in light of the rocket strikes initiated by Hamas. On Saturday, he expressed that India stands in solidarity with Israel and extends its thoughts and prayers to the innocent victims and their families.

US President Joe Biden also engaged in discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, reiterating unequivocal backing for Israel's right to self-defense in response to the unexpected aggression from Hamas.

Medical officials have reported that over 100 individuals have tragically lost their lives in what is being described as a "terror attack" by Hamas on Israel, as reported by The Times of Israel, citing Hebrew-language media. The Health Ministry has further stated that 908 injured individuals have been transported to hospitals for treatment in the continuous assault by Hamas on the southern and central regions of Israel, according to The Times of Israel.