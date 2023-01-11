DNA Exclusive: Analysis of Joshimath's grave situation after land subsidence

New Delhi: In view of the land subsidence tragedy in Joshimath, the Uttarakhand government on Tuesday started demolishing the hotels and houses in the holy town. The demolition of the damaged buildings was recommended by an expert panel tasked with assessing the land subsidence in Joshimath. So far 678 houses have developed cracks due to land subsidence in Joshimath. Not only this, even the roads have caved in at many places. Water is continuously gushing from under the ground. Pictures and videos coming from Joshimath show the catastrophic situation of the town and the incompetence of the government.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan analysed the ground reality of people who turned homeless due to land subsidence in Joshimath.

Ever since the houses in Joshimath have started to develop cracks. Since then, the only job of senior officials has been to visit the broken houses and areas of Joshimath and update the government daily by making a list of new cracks.

Uttarakhand government is entirely focused on making arrangements to shift people from the houses that are not fit for living and then order the demolition of those houses. It shows that the govt is trying to avoid this disaster instead of trying to prevent it forever.

The government has formed a seven-member inquiry committee to find out the factors responsible for the tragedy but so far the inquiry committee has not found out why this is happening.

The Chief Minister and Ministers of the Uttarakhand government are constantly visiting Joshimath and are forced to flee after hearing the ordeals of locals. It seems the government and the system have no answer as to what is happening to Joshimath.

