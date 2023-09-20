New Delhi: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada recently stirred controversy by accusing the Indian government and its intelligence agencies of being involved in the killing of a Canadian citizen. Trudeau's allegations pointed to Indian complicity in the fatal shooting of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a known Khalistani extremist. Approximately three months ago, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the chief of the Khalistani Tiger Force (KTF), was fatally shot in Surrey city, located in the Canadian province of British Columbia. Importantly, the Indian government had previously banned this organization earlier in the year.

Initial investigations conducted by Canadian authorities indicated that two unidentified assailants shot Hardeep Singh Nijjar outside a Gurdwara (Sikh temple). Nijjar was also associated with another Khalistani extremist organization, Sikh for Justice (SFJ), led by Gurpatwant Singh Pannu. It is worth mentioning that India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) had listed Hardeep Singh Nijjar among the 40 most wanted terrorists.

Protests against India in the guise of advocating for a 'Khalistan Referendum' were held in Brampton City, Canada, and were organized by Hardeep Singh Nijjar. His name has been connected to various Khalistani terrorist incidents in India.

In September 2020, India's Ministry of Home Affairs labelled Hardeep Nijjar as a "terrorist." In light of Nijjar's murder, the Canadian government is now implicating India in his murder.

Trudeau's statement has caused a significant stir. In response to these allegations, Canada directed Pawan Kumar Rai, an Indian diplomat in Canada, to promptly leave the country. New Delhi viewed this move by Canada as exceedingly severe in its stance against India.

Pawan Kumar Rai, the Indian diplomat, held the position of the head of the Indian intelligence department in Canada. In retaliation to Canada's actions, India reciprocated by ordering a senior Canadian diplomat to depart from India within five days. India has accused this diplomat of engaging in anti-India activities.

The dispute between the two countries following the Khalistani terrorist's killing has created a rift that could hold substantial implications in the future.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has not only levelled accusations against India in the Canadian Parliament but also raised the issue during the G-20 Summit. At that time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dismissed these allegations. It's crucial to note that concerning anti-India demonstrations, the Indian government has consistently pressured Canada to take action. However, Canada has not taken significant measures to curb Khalistani activities.

In the present case of Nijjar's murder, Justin Trudeau is once again making accusations against India. This situation presents a political compulsion for Justin Trudeau, whose current political inclinations align with supporting Khalistan. Consequently, he refrains from speaking out against them.

