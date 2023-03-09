DNA Exclusive: Analysis Of Kashmir Village's Unique 'Gold For Plastic' Campaign

Srinagar: A far-flung village called Sadiwara in South Kashmir's Anantnag District has started a unique mission for saving the environment. The village head launched the "Give Plastic and Take Gold" campaign. According to the plan, if someone donates 20 quintals of plastic waste, the Panchayat will reward him with a gold coin. Everybody in the Kashmir Valley looks up to Farooq Ahmad Ganai, a lawyer by trade and sarpanch of the village of Sadiwara. After 15 days of the campaign's launch, the entire town was deemed plastic-free. The initiative has received widespread acclaim, is well-liked by all, and has even been adopted by other panchayats.

Advocate Farooq Ahmad Ganai said, "I started a slogan in my village to give polythene in return for a reward. I took the initiative to clean the rivers and streams. Now everyone in the village helped us to clear the sites."

Last month Deputy Commissioner Anantnag announced this village plastic free. The gold that we are giving is from the plastic we sell after collecting.

The water streams flowing through the village have been completely cleaned and all the plastic that had choked these streams has been taken out.

The Village which had heaps of plastic thrown on the roads is now completely clean and all the plastic that is collected is handed over to the Panchayat members. This village is setting an example for all other villages and the government is also trying to replicate the same idea in every village of the Union territory.

