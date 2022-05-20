DNA Exclusive: Analysis of new bridge being built by China in eastern Ladakh

China has started building a new bridge over Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh and this bridge is just 25 kms away from LAC. However, this bridge is being built in the area under the occupation by China. But this proves that after the military conflict of Galvan, China is quietly preparing to take revenge. Nowadays, the attention of the whole world is on the war between Russia and Ukraine. And, we may have also started thinking that China is sitting quiet now, but the truth is that China is constantly preparing to attack India.

In today's DNA, Zee News Editor-In-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary analyses the reports that China is building a new bridge over Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh.

According to the new pictures taken from the satellite, China has started construction of a new bridge across Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh. And the worrying thing is that this bridge is being built keeping in mind that armoured vehicles and trucks of the Chinese army can easily pass by carrying weapons. That is, this bridge is big in size and it is being built especially to help the army.

Even before this, China has built another bridge in this area of ​​Pangong Lake. And the construction of this bridge started in October 2021 and only last month there were some media reports that China has completed the work of building this bridge.

Such a bridge is also called Support Bridge or Bailey Bridge. And it is being said that the cranes and other equipment that are being used to build the new bridge, their movement is being done through the same bridge, which was completed last month.

India's Ministry of External Affairs has also objected to this and said that India is keeping a close watch on these activities of China on the border.