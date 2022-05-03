PM Narendra Modi is on a crucial three-day visit to Germany, France and Denmark. The Prime Minister will cover the visit to these three different nations in a time span of just 65 hours. The Prime Minister arrived in Germany in the first leg of his visit today. Indians in Germany accorded a warm welcome to PM Narendra Modi. Many of the scenes at PM Modi's welcome have now gone viral on social media.

In today's DNA, Zee News Editor-In-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary analyses PM Narendra Modi's visit to Germany, France and Denmark.

First of all, we will show you the rousing welcome accorded to PM Narendra Modi in Germany. During the event, a boy recited a patriotic poem, while a girl gifted PM Narendra Modi his hand-made portrait. The Prime Minister praised the two children, and even gave an autograph on the same painting.

The Prime Minister's visit with a mega delegation has many aspects attached to it.

India, so far, has maintained cordial bilateral relationships with major powers like US, Russia, UK and France. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too shares a personal equation with the head of these nations. However, the scenario is not the same when it comes to India's relationship with European Nations.

The current visit is Narendra Modi government's mega-step towards creating a personal chemistry with European Nations.

Today's analysis is done on the basis of three major aspects:

1) PM Narendra Modi's game-changer diplomacy

2) PM Narendra Modi's popularity among the Indian diaspora across the world

3) Brand India's rising dominance at the international level

Watch DNA with Sudhir Chaudhary for a detailed and extensive analysis of PM Narendra Modi's visit to the three nations.