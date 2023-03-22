DNA Exclusive: Analysis Of Political Row Over BJP's Mir Jafar Remark On Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: The political slugfest over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks made in his United Kingdom trip doesn't seem to stop any time soon. Gandhi was referred to by the Bharatiya Janta Party as the "present-day Mir Jafar of Indian polity" on Tuesday because he went overseas seeking help from foreign forces to become a 'nawab' in India. The BJP has been demanding an apology from the Wayanad MP over his 'democracy in danger' remark in London. The first nawab of Bengal for the East India Company was Mir Jafar, who led the Bengal army under Siraj ud-Daulah. During the Battle of Plassey, he had betrayed Siraj ud-Daulah, allowing the British to control India.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan analysed the political slugfest over the BJP's comparison of Rahul Gandhi to Mir Jafar.

Rahul slammed the BJP while addressing a public gathering on Monday over its persistent attack on him for remarks in the UK. He said that attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, or the RSS, does not tantamount to an attack on India.

"The Prime Minister, the BJP, and the RSS are all confused right now. They believe they are India. The Prime Minister is an Indian and not India. An attack on the Prime Minister, the BJP, or the RSS is not an attack on India. They are, however, attacking India by attacking its independent institutions. And I will not stop saying it, "Gandhi stated this during a public meeting in Wayanad.