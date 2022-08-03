DNA Exclusive: Analysis of politics over ‘copyright’ of tricolour

New Delhi: India will celebrate its 75th anniversary of Independence this year on August 15. For this freedom, which we achieved after fighting British rule for 200 years, innumerable heroes and revolutionaries have made sacrifices. This independence was celebrated by hoisting the tricolor as our national flag and taking down the British’s ‘Union Jack’.

In today’s DNA, Zee News’ Rohit Ranjan decoded the politics that has ensued on the tricolour ahead of India’s Independence day. For any country, its national flag is not just a combination of a few colors, but a reflection of the totality of that nation, its specialty, and its sentiments. The three colors we see in the national flag, with the Ashoka Chakra in the middle, represent the integrity of India, our indomitable courage and our peace-loving nature.

Unfortunately, politics has started on the tricolor to the point that attempts to claim "copyright" on the national flag are happening. The politics of 'my tricolor is better than yours', 'your tricolor is fake, and the real tricolor is mine' has cropped up. It is India's misfortune that the colors of the national flag are seen being divided and seen from different glasses.

A 'Har Ghar Tiranga' motorcycle rally of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs was organized in Delhi today as part of the Centre’s ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. This program was not of any political party but was organized by the Ministry of Culture. Not a single Opposition MP, however, attended this bike rally. This ideological conflict over the tricolor was seen again today. Several ministers of the government including Prime Minister Narendra Modi had changed their profile picture on their Twitter handles to replace it with the national flag a day back, in response to which, many Congress leaders, including MP Rahul Gandhi, updated their display photograph on social media to an image of India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru holding the national flag. With this, Congress tried to remind that if the national flag is being hosted today, it is the contribution of the party and Pandit Nehru.