The bail of a minor accused in the Pune hit-and-run case was revoked today. The minor accused will now be sent to an observation home. But today, there was another shocking revelation in this case. It has been discovered that the minor's family has connections to the underworld Don Chhota Rajan. Ajay Bhosale, a Shiv Sena leader, claimed that the minor accused's family is criminal and attacked him. Ajay Bhosale was shot in November 2009 but escaped unharmed.



Police had arrested two people in the case who were suspected of receiving an order to shoot from Chhota Rajan. Rajan was alleged to be hiding in Thailand at the time. Surendra Agarwal gave Ajay's death contract to Rajan's gang. Agarwal is the grandfather of the minor accused in the Pune hit-and-run incident.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Saurabh Raaj Jain analysed the shocking revelations in the Pune Porsche hit-and-run case, as well as the minor accused's family's links to underworld don Chhota Rajan.



The case against Ajay Bhosale is being heard by the CBI court in Mumbai. Ajay claims that the accused minor's family has criminal tendencies. Therefore, strict action must be taken in this case.

In the midst of all this, a shocking incident occurred. The luxury Porsche vehicle in which a drunk minor killed two IT professionals was not even registered. The Porsche had been driving on Pune roads for the past two and a half months. The registration of the Porsche supercar was pending owing to unpaid fee of Rs 1758.

