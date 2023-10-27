A Qatar court on Thursday sentenced eight former Indian Navy personnel to death. These individuals, who work for the Al Dahra Company, were arrested last year under allegations of espionage. The specific charges made by Qatari authorities against these Indian citizens have not been disclosed to the public. Meanwhile, India expressed profound shock at the court's decision and is now exploring all available legal avenues in response. In Today's DNA, Zee News Anchor Sourabh Raaj Jain analysed the Qatar court's decision to impose a death sentence on eight former Indian navy personnel.

Eight former marines who used to work at 'Al Dahra Global' in Qatar have been given the death penalty. They were arrested in August 2022 and accused of spying in March of this year. 'Al Dahra Global' was a special company for the Qatar Navy, linked to submarines, and had about 75 Indian employees, most of them being ex-Indian Navy officers. Last May, Qatar shut down this company and told 70 workers to leave the country. In August, they arrested eight former Indian marines, including their boss, Khamis Al Ajami.

The accusation against these people is that they shared submarine info with Israel, but Qatar hasn't officially said anything about it. There's no official word from Qatar or India about the charges. The death penalty for these Indian sailors is a big concern for India, but it's a hush-hush topic that's hard to talk about.

These former Navy men have been in a Qatar jail for a year, and efforts are being made to get them legal help. It's strange that Qatar hasn't shown any evidence to India about the spying accusations. Some people think Qatar's actions are part of a hidden plan, especially since Khamis Al Ajmi, who was also arrested for spying, was released in just two months, while the Indian Navy men are still in jail without bail.

The death sentences for former Indian Navy personnel are seen as a message to India because of its support for Israel. This issue has been going on since last year, but suddenly announcing the death penalty is seen as a way to protest India's stance on Israel. Qatar's actions are seen as a way to oppose the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, which was discussed at the G-20 conference in India this year.