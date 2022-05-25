DNA Exclusive: Analysis of Quad meet and China's frustration

The heads of Quad nations met for the second time today. The meeting went on for at least two hours. The crucial meet was held between the leaders of India, Japan, Australia and United States. Apparently, China was extremely perturbed by the meet. The meeting too saw discussions of countering China's extremist policies in the Indo-pacific region as one of its main agenda.

In today's DNA, Zee News Editor In Chief Sudhir Chaudhary analyses the various aspects of Quad meeting between the four nations.

Prior to the meet, PM Narendra Modi was welcomed by Japanese PM Fumio Kishida. The Prime Minister also met his US counterpart Joe Biden and Australia's newly appointed Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

The Quad meet today saw discussion of 5 main issues:

1) The first issue was China – in the meeting, the four countries agreed to maintain an atmosphere of peace and stability in the Indo Pacific region. The US categorically said that it will oppose any kind of military action, control and provocation in this region.

Australia, Japan and India also talked about increasing cooperation on reducing China's influence in the region, without taking its name. Apart from this, the four nations decided that they will spend Rs 3 lakh 80 thousand crore on infrastructure in this area in the next five years.

2) The war between Ukraine and Russia was also discussed in this meeting.

US, Japan and Australia, have praised India's stand on Ukraine. India is the only country that has remained neutral in this war, and Prime Minister Modi has said the same many times that Ukraine and Russia should work towards reducing tensions via dialogue. However, in this meeting, the US criticized Russia for the Ukraine war and accused it of human rights violations.

3) The meeting also saw discussions on increasing trade between the four countries.

4) The four countries also agreed on coming together and fighting against terrorism.

5) Apart from this, the issue of Cyber ​​Security, Restoring the Global Supply Chain of Semiconductor Chips and Climate Change was also discussed in this meeting. The four nations also agreed to share satellite information with each other in the Indo Pacific region - with an aim to keep an eye on China's activities.

