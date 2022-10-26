DNA Exclusive: Analysis of rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim's parole controversies

New Delhi: Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim has been serving a jail term since 2017 but he is out on parole currently. Rahim is convicted of raping two of his disciples and killing a journalist. But these days he is coming out of jail on parole and hosting satsangs. And there is a crowd of common devotees as well as leaders who are attending it. Gurmeet Ram Rahim is in Baghpat Ashram in Uttar Pradesh on parole for 40 days.

Ram Rahim celebrated Diwali at Barnawa Ashram in UP and also launched a music video for Diwali.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan will analyze how Ram Rahim who has been convicted of serious crimes such as rape and murder, is being treated like a celebrity while on parole.

It is the right of every prisoner to come out of jail on parole. But it seems that in the eyes of the Haryana government, rapist Ram Rahim is getting a little more respect. On February 7 this year, rapist Ram Rahim got a three-week furlough. And Z plus security was also given. Punjab went to polls on February 20 while he was out of jail. On June 17, Ram Rahim was released on parole for 30 days. Two days later, elections were held for 46 municipalities in Haryana. And now on October 14, Ram Rahim was granted parole for 40 days. Panchayat elections are due in Haryana next month. Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh are scheduled to be held on November 12.

The Haryana government has declined to comment on Ram Rahim's activities while on parole.

It is shocking to see a criminal coming out on parole and launching music videos. The Haryana government has no objection to it. In fact, panchayat election candidates and leaders are actively participating in the Satsang of a rapist.

In 2017, the Delhi High Court said that it is clear that only rich and powerful prisoners get parole. To help such people, the police go beyond their jurisdiction and favor them. And those who need it the most don't get bail.

It seems now that Delhi High Court's observation is the truth of our country's prison system.