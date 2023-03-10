DNA Exclusive: Analysis Of Rising H3N2 Viral Fever Cases In India

New Delhi: India is recording a sudden spike in three different types of fever cases - H3N2 viral fever, Adenovirus fever and Coronavirurs. Influenza A subtype H3N2 is the most type among the three. Since December 15, half of the reported cases are of H3N2 viral fever. Young children and old age persons with co-morbidities are the most vulnerable to thi seasonal fever. At least six people have succumbed to the virus across the country.

Adenovirus fever has wreaked havoc in West Bengal where it has claimed numerous lives. It has also gripped parts of North India including capital Delhi. The third type of fever is Coronavirus. India reported 326 fresh Covid-19 cases on March 7.

After 67 days, the Covid-19 active cases tally has crossed the 3,000 mark. Kerala has the highest number of active cases at 1474, followed by Karnataka at 445 and Maharashtra at 379.

All three are viral fevers with similar symptoms, leading to a confusion among people and doctors. But every six out of ten patients getting tested are H3N2 positive.

So far, India has recorded six deaths due to seasonal influenza subtype H3N2. These deaths have been confirmed in Karnataka, Punjab and Haryana. The Union health ministry has said that it is keeping a close watch on the situation and cases are expected to decline from month end.

