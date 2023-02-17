DNA Exclusive: Analysis of US Billionaire George Soros' Remarks Against PM Modi

New Delhi: US Billionaire George Soros has been accused of spreading false propaganda against PM Narendra Modi. Soros criticised Modi in relation to the Hindenburg report on Adani Enterprises. He has claimed that PM Modi and Adani were close allies and that PM Modi has been silent ever since Adani Enterprises was accused of financial irregularities.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan will analyse the possible reasons why George Soros has made remarks against PM Modi. Soros has been accused of speaking against PM Modi in the past as well. Earlier, he had alleged that under Modi's regime, India was moving toward a "dictatorial system."

Soros in a speech on Thursday said that industrialist Gautam Adani is "accused of stock manipulation'' and his stock collapsed like a house of cards after the Hindenburg Report came out. "Adani Enterprises tried to raise funds in the stock market but failed," Soros alleged. Adani Group has been accused by US short-seller Hindenburg of engaging in "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud" over decades, a claim that Adani Group has stoutly denied.

George Soros is quite interested in politics and is a big fan of the Democratic Party in the US. He has supported Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden in their presidential race. Soros has also been accused of defrauding the 'Bank of England' of Rs 8,2000 crore.

Soros has been accused of funding publications internationally that are critical of PM Modi. Some people have accused him of using media publications to push his own views.