DNA Exclusive: Hit-and-run or murder? Analysis of Kanjhawala case

New Delhi: Delhi's Kanjhawala case is getting more complicated as more chilling details and videos related to this horrific incident have surfaced online. Delhi Police has also apparently tweaked the angle of investigation and its previous statements. Delhi Police earlier appeared to have suggested that it was a ''hit-and-run case'' whereas the victim's family called it a murder. Now, after the postmortem report has come, there are 5 new updates related to the Kanjhawala death case,

- The first thing is that according to the post-mortem report, the victim Anjali died after being stuck under the wheels of the car.

- Secondly, it has been found that there was no sexual assault on the victim - Anjali Singh.

- Anjali suffered serious injuries on her head, spine bones, and lower parts of her body.

- Anjali was not alone at the time of the accident, she was accompanied by her friend Nidhi.

- The fifth update is that before the accident, Anjali and her friend Nidhi had a fight in and outside a hotel.

The complete picture of the Kanjhawala case is still not clear. So many different versions have appeared in the last three days that even the Delhi Police is not able to tell anything clearly.

The entire case related to 20-year-old Delhi woman Anjali Singh's death is quite complicated. There are many loopholes in the investigation done so far in the case and many questions still remain unanswered.

