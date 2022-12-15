DNA Exclusive: Analysis on Bihar hooch tragedy, who is responsible for the death of 42 people?

Bihar: Liquor sale is banned in Bihar but spurious liquor is easily available, as can be seen from the recent incident where 42 people died due to drinking poisonous liquor in Chhapra, Bihar and more than 30 patients are undergoing treatment, whose condition is stated to be critical, but Bihar CM neither have any objection to the sale of spurious liquor nor any sympathy for those who died after drinking spurious liquor. Reacting over the incident, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, “those who consume liquor, will die. There is nothing new in it”.

Many videos on social media surface daily that make fun of the liquor ban in Bihar and that makes a mockery of the government and system. There is a provision for the death penalty for the manufacturer or supplier of that liquor but Nitish Kumar instead of questioning the suppliers or manufacturers is blaming the people who have died after drinking spurious liquor and is saying that if you drink liquor, you will surely die.