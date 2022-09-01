New Delhi: We often say a person’s health is his most valuable asset and a country’s real growth is measured upon the health and well-being of its citizens. Now, we are living in 2022, an era dominated by technology and medical science too is not untouched by it. However, even in today’s ‘Amrit Kaal’ when India is claiming to grow at a rapid speed beating its neighbours, there are still people who are struggling to get medical attention and have to lose their loved ones due to a lack of basic facilities. The said incident is from Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur where a poor mother lost her child because the hospital had no doctor to attend to their emergency. What makes this incident all the more painful is the fact that the child breathed his last in his mother’s arm, outside the hospital waiting for the doctor to attend to him.

Here’s what happened

According to the child’s family, his mother was sitting outside the hospital with her 5-year-old ailing son but no one treated that child. It has also been reported that even at the time of OPD, no doctor was present in the hospital. The child had diarrhoea and the mother took him to the health centre around ten in the morning.

According to the mother, at the time only a nurse was on duty. The nurse told the family that the doctor's duty lasts from 10 am to 4 pm. The family alleged that they kept waiting for the doctor till 12 noon but to no avail. All this while, the child’s health kept deteriorating and he eventually succumbed to his health.

The doctor’s version

The doctor who is allegedly responsible for the child’s fateful death is Dr Lokesh Srivastava. He reached the hospital at 12 noon, three hours after the OPD opens and when our Zee News reporter asked about the delay, his answer was enough to make us believe how cheap a common man’s life is in the eyes of these corrupt government officials.

According to the doctor, he was late because his wife was fasting the day before. Yes, the wife was fasting. However, this is not even the most appealing part, what the Jabalpur collector had to say about the incident will infuriate you even more.

In an evident attempt to save the doctor and his own face after a massive blunder, the District Collector claimed that the child was brought dead to the hospital.

Indian Health Machinery breakdown: Statistics

In the year 2020 alone, 45 per cent of the total deaths in India were due to a lack of proper or timely treatment of the patient. A total of 82 lakh people died in India in 2020, out of which about 37 lakh people did not get any medical facility at the time of their death.

