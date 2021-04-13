DNA Exclusive: Beware of new COVID-19 variant, it could deceive even RT-PCR

New Delhi: Only recently it seemed like we were close to victory in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic as the number of infections had reduced significantly. But all that has changed in a matter of few days as the second wave of the pandemic struck India and other countries around the world.

This wave appears to be even deadlier than its predecessor as the country is recording an unprecedented number of cases since the start of the pandemic. What makes the second wave more dangerous is the appearance of new variants of the original virus.

Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary on Tuesday (April 13) explained the threat that has emerged in form of new COVID-19 variants, which are capable of deceiving even the RT-PCR technique of testing.

By December 2020, about 12 thousand variants of coronavirus have been detected. In just the last few days, more than 100 new variants have been identified. The new variant that is spreading rapidly in India this time is quite dangerous.

This new variant can also cheat the usual methods of testing for COVID-19. This means even after one starts showing symptoms and subsequently gets tested, the report could turn up negative. But the report might not be true.

Experts have consistently said that there is only one way to tackle coronavirus and that is through testing and then by using medicines to treat the symptoms. But the question now arises that how would one begin treatment if the test cannot be relied upon.

The new strain of coronavirus does not appear to be causing too much discomfort to the patients in the early days. The patient usually suffers from mild fever and slight cough. The oxygen level of the body appears to be normal. But all of a sudden, the situation deteriorates and the need to hospitalize the patient arises.

The most dangerous thing about the new strain of coronavirus is that it is causing very severe damage to the lungs. The strain infects the lungs about 50% to 70% in just 2 to 3 days, whereas in the first wave it took about 7 days.

Due to this, the number of deaths of patients due to the new strain has increased rapidly. By the time the infection is detected, the patient's body is already severely damaged. It takes from 24 to 36 hours for RT-PCR results. Till then the infection causes great damage to the lungs.

How to detect the new COVID-19 strain?

The new strain can be detected using two techniques.

The first way is through a high-resolution CT scan of the lungs. The second way is through a Bronchoalveolar lavage test i.e. BAL test. The BAL test identifies the virus by testing lung fluid.

According to doctors, the new variant can be identified by these procedures.

Entry of new vaccines

After the Government of India approved the Sputnik V vaccine of Russia, it has further paved the way to bring more vaccine candidates from outside the country.

The recommendation for approving more vaccines for emergency use in the country was made by the National Expert Group of Vaccine made, which the government has accepted. This will allay the fear of scarcity of vaccine doses and speed up the vaccination process in the country.

Apart from Sputnik V, the three foreign vaccine candidates which could soon be brought into use in India are the ones made by Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson and Johnson.

