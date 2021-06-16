हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
DNA

DNA Exclusive: Centre’s crackdown on Twitter for allowing fake news factory to thrive

Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary on Wednesday (June 16) discussed the fake news factory thriving on Twitter and the Centre's crackdown on the microblogging platform for failing to check it.

New Delhi: There are many news today but most of them are fake. It is up to the audience to decide whether they want authentic news or fall for fake news.

Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary on Wednesday (June 16) discussed the fake news factory thriving on Twitter and the Centre’s crackdown on the microblogging platform for failing to check it.

Recently, a fake story was widely circulated on Twitter that showed an elderly Muslim man being thrashed by some people. Some journalists and opposition leaders linked the incident to the slogan of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and portrayed it as a communal matter.

However, Uttar Pradesh police clarified that 72-year-old Abdul Samad was beaten up in Ghaziabad on June 5 because he had sold some people talismans that had a bad effect on them.

Consequently, the UP police registered FIR on nine people including Twitter for spreading fake news and creating communal disharmony.

Among the accused is Mohammad Zubair, who is the co-founder of Alt News. Zubair, who calls himself a fact checker himself propagated fake news.

Journalist Rana Ayyub, who is famous for writing articles against Indian government in western media, has also been named in the FIR.

Apart from this, news website The Wire, Congress leader Salman Nizami, former president of Aligarh Muslim University Students' Union and Congress leader Maskoor Usmani, Congress national spokesperson Dr Shama Mohammad and journalist Saba Naqvi are are also named in this. All of them are active members of the ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’.

Even Twitter Inc and Twitter India have been named in the FIR. This is the first time in India, when a social media platform has been made an accused in such a case.

The question is that after this FIR, will Twitter suspend the accounts of these people and will it take back the blue ticks from these people.

Tags:
DNADNA ExclusiveTwitterFake news
