DNA Exclusive: Congress' Political Motive Behind Lifting Hijab Ban In Karnataka

New Delhi: The Hijab controversy in Karnataka gained momentum in January 2022 when six girls were reportedly denied entry at the Government PU College in Udupi for wearing the hijab. In response, the girls staged a protest outside the college.

Recently, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) imposed restrictions on all types of head coverings during recruitment exams for various boards and corporations. The move aims to prevent malpractice, particularly the use of Bluetooth devices, although the dress code doesn't explicitly prohibit the hijab. The guidelines have sparked discussions about implications for religious attire.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddhramaiah, who announced on Friday that his government would lift the ban on the Hijab in the state, stated today that the decision will undergo further discussion.

"We are thinking of withdrawing the decision (of hijab ban). We will discuss it. I have said this in response to a question. We have not done it yet," said Siddaramaiah.

Siddaramaiah on Friday announced that his government will withdraw the ban order on the Hijab imposed by BJP and said that no politics should be done on what people prefer to wear and eat.

Congress' "discussion" on the Hijab ban in Karnataka's educational institutions, especially when the matter is before the Supreme Court and the High Court has already affirmed the ban, raises questions about potential political motives ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.