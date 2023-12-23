trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2702261
NewsIndia
DNA EXCLUSIVE

DNA Exclusive: Congress' Political Motive Behind Lifting Hijab Ban In Karnataka

Congress' contemplation on the Karnataka Hijab ban, amid ongoing legal proceedings, raises suspicions of political motives ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 23, 2023, 11:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

DNA Exclusive: Congress' Political Motive Behind Lifting Hijab Ban In Karnataka

New Delhi:  The Hijab controversy in Karnataka gained momentum in January 2022 when six girls were reportedly denied entry at the Government PU College in Udupi for wearing the hijab. In response, the girls staged a protest outside the college.

Recently, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) imposed restrictions on all types of head coverings during recruitment exams for various boards and corporations. The move aims to prevent malpractice, particularly the use of Bluetooth devices, although the dress code doesn't explicitly prohibit the hijab. The guidelines have sparked discussions about implications for religious attire.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddhramaiah, who announced on Friday that his government would lift the ban on the Hijab in the state, stated today that the decision will undergo further discussion.

"We are thinking of withdrawing the decision (of hijab ban). We will discuss it. I have said this in response to a question. We have not done it yet," said Siddaramaiah.
Siddaramaiah on Friday announced that his government will withdraw the ban order on the Hijab imposed by BJP and said that no politics should be done on what people prefer to wear and eat.

Congress' "discussion" on the Hijab ban in Karnataka's educational institutions, especially when the matter is before the Supreme Court and the High Court has already affirmed the ban, raises questions about potential political motives ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Action on Rohingyas in Jammu Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar Fumes Over Mimicry
DNA Video
DNA: A new 'revolution' is about to come in health insurance sector!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Third degree torture' of earthquake in China!
DNA Video
141 Mps Suspended: 'DNA test' of suspension of 141 MPs
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Heavy rains wreak havoc in Tamil Nadu
DNA Video
DNA: Dawood Ibrahim Dead Or Alive?
DNA Video
DNA: Dawood Ibrahim poisoned in Pakistan?
Hamas
DNA: Is Joe Biden 'threatening' Israel?
DNA Video
DNA: Parliament Security Breach Update: Mastermind Lalit Jha makes big revelation