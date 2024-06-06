New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to take charge as PM for the third time after NDA alliance partners chose him as a leader. All parties of the NDA are going to meet the president on Friday to give an official letter. This time BJP may face challenges because the party need to form a government with the help of alliance partners because the saffron party won 240 seats on its own which is less than a majority. Modi is not BJP's first Prime Minister who is going to become PM for the third time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee has also taken an oath as BJP's PM three times.

In today's DNA, Sourabh Raaj Jain analysed the challenges going to be faced by the BJP due to the alliance government. The Zee News anchor called it Modi's 'Atal Test.'

Watch Today's Episode Here

Atal Bihari Vajpayee did not complete his tenure in the first and second terms, but he got this good fortune in the third term. While Modi has completed the first and second terms, the third good fortune is in question. In 1999, the BJP had 182 seats, less than the majority, yet Vajpayee had completed 5 years by taking 19 parties together. Today BJP has 240 seats, but Modi does not have the experience to pull the coalition government. He has run governments with the majority of the BJP for the last two terms.