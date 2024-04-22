DNA Exclusive: Decoding Calcutta High Court Order Quashing Bengal Teachers Recruitment

There is no shortcut to hard work, and merit deserves its due. Those who believe that government jobs can be obtained through bribery should definitely take a look at our analysis of the West Bengal teacher recruitment scandal today. In today's DNA, Sourabh Raaj Jain has analysed the impact of the cancellation of Bengal teachers' recruitment. In this case, not only appointments have been cancelled by the court, but it has also asked the selected candidates to repay salaries along with interest. This means that money spent on bribes for appointments will be lost, salaries will stop coming, and even the salaries already received will have to be repaid with interest. It is clear from this that the impact of the teacher recruitment scandal has affected common citizens more than the perpetrators who obtained jobs by paying bribes.

Despite the main accused being in jail, a court decision will result in more than 25,000 people losing their jobs. You can also see in this way that the cancellation of appointments due to the scandal has affected more than 25,000 families.

If we consider every 6 people as a family, then the impact of this scandal has affected nearly two and a half million people. All those families have been hit by the scandal. Regardless of the nature of the scam, if the mastermind is arrested, let's assume that its impact can also affect those who have benefited from the scam in one way or another.

The Calcutta High Court has deemed all appointments made in connection with the West Bengal teacher recruitment scandal illegal, nullifying the appointments of all those teachers who secured jobs after passing the exam. The High Court has directed the WBSSC to initiate a new appointment process.

The court's order also includes the repayment of salaries, including interest. People are required to repay salaries, including interest, for 4 to 5 years, which is approximately 60 months. Imagine what your situation would be like if you had to do this. Think about the teachers whose appointments have been made in the teacher recruitment.