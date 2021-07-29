DNA Exclusive: Despite tense situation at border, India’s communists party with Chinese

New Delhi: It is said that an enemy of an enemy is a friend. Similarly, a friend of an enemy is also an enemy. Ideally, one does not want enemies to wander around their house, but in India, there are some who are making friends with the enemies of the country for the sake of their politics and ideology. On one hand, there is a tense situation at India-China borders with a possibility of war at any time, but at the same time, some communist leaders in India were found celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party.

Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary on Thursday (July 29) discussed how the communists betrayed India by participating in a Chinese event.

On Tuesday, the Chinese Embassy in India had organised a virtual conference to mark the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China.

The Indian guests of this online seminar included CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI General Secretary D Raja, DMK MP S Senthil Kumar and leader of All India Forward Bloc G Devarajan. The theme of this seminar was “Sharing Experience on Party-Building, Promoting Exchanges and Cooperation”.

Taking advantage of the opportunity, the Ambassador of China, during his speech, presented his country's side on Ladakh and Galwan issues. At a time Indian leaders should stand with the country, these people were silently listening to what the Chinese Ambassador had to say.

Surprisingly, these leaders, who usually tweet on every matter, did not inform anyone about this meeting. But when the information came out, they started defending it saying there’s nothing wrong with what they did.

India was never united on the issue of China. The Indian army is still stationed on the border in front of the Chinese army. The Indian government has banned China's mobile apps, has refused many Chinese companies from coming to India. The Prime Minister of India did not wish the Chinese President on his birthday. The Government of India did not congratulate the Communist Party of China on the completion of 100 years. But the leftists of India are rejoicing in the celebration of China. That is, these people consider the enemy of the country their friend.

This is the reason that when the soldiers of the two countries clash at the border, these people never openly oppose China. Instead, they question the army and government of India.

When China invaded India in the year 1962, many leftist leaders supported China instead of India. Even some of them, who wanted to donate blood for the soldiers of India or help the Indian Army with money, were stopped from doing so.

When some leftist leaders opposed this stand, their position in the party was reduced and they were punished. Not only this, many leftist leaders were even holding rallies in support of China at that time.

During the war, the support from CPI to the Chinese was so much that the then government had to put some of these leaders behind bars. It was after this war that the CPI broke up and CPI (M) was formed.

It is quite clear that the enemies of India are not only sitting on the other side of the borders but are also within the country. Ironically, such leaders and parties even win elections here.

Live TV