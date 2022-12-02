DNA Exclusive: Eve-teasing incident hangs India's head in shame

India, a country with beautiful values and ancient rich culture, proudly claims to respect guests with the phrase, “Atithi Devo Bhavah”. A country which is so rich in tradition, hangs its head in shame when some people do certain things which go against our values of respecting guests. A recent incident is proof of this, where a foreign national was harassed by 2 men on the streets of Mumbai.

Incidentally, in a shameful act, a South Korean YouTuber was allegedly harassed by two men while she was live streaming on the streets of Mumbai. A video of the shameful incident went viral on social media evoking a sharp response from the netizens. In one of those viral videos, the South Korean woman can be seen being chased and sexually harassed allegedly by two men. Such horrific incidents make us wonder about the society we are living in. In today’s DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan analysed the extent people go to embarrass India on an international level.

In the viral video, it is visible that the Korean Vlogger was live streaming. Then two men came and started teasing him in broken English. These boys are repeatedly trying to touch her inappropriately. One of the men even grabbed the Korean girl's hand and tried to kiss her. On this, the woman asked him to stay away strictly. When she started walking forward to avoid those boys, the two young men started following her with a scooty. One also grabbed her hand and forced her to sit on his scooty.

This shameful incident is enough to hang Indian’s heads in shame. However, even after experiencing a lifetime of trauma on the streets of Mumbai, the Korean woman has not changed her views towards India and said that she will not let this incident change her views towards the “beautiful country”. This shows how big and forgiving her heart is.

Meanwhile, this incident raises several questions. Why are foreign tourists stared at, especially women tourists who are harassed and stared at in the wrong way? Why are comments passed on to them? This is an embarrassment for us Indians. Some people may forget this incident as a matter of law and order, but such an incident forces us to introspect.

The trumpet of our “Incredible India” is beaten all over the world, due to which foreign tourists come to India and sometimes go back with bad memories with them.

We have given shame to the slogan of Atithi Devo Bhavah. Many countries have placed India on the list of most unsafe countries for foreign tourists in their travel advisory. It's not hard to understand why this is so. What happened to a South Korean woman in Mumbai is not the first time such a horrendous incident. If we have no other option but to tolerate such conduct, we have no right to claim the guest as a deity.

