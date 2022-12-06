DNA Exclusive: Four infants die at Chhattisgarh govt hospital, who is responsible for the death of innocent?

The condition of government hospitals is getting bad to worse, here is another incident that took place at Rajmata Kumari Singhdeo Medical College in Ambikapur where four newborn babies died in the special neonatal care unit (SNCU) of the hospital in. There was a sudden power outage on Sunday night. The next morning, it was found that 4 children had lost their lives. After this, the family made serious allegations against the hospital administration. The family alleged that there was no light for several hours, but the generator was not turned on and the supply of oxygen to the children stopped because of this, they died. But the hospital administration is neither ready to accept its mistake nor to take responsibility. The hospital administration said the children who died were already very ill.

Health minister T.S. Singhdeo has ordered an inquiry following which the exact cause of deaths will be known and the medical report of the four infants will soon be released by the hospital. The Health Minister said that when he requested a copy of the hospital's duty roster, he wasn't provided with the same.



A similar incident occurred in Ambikapur Medical College Hospital in October of 2021, resulting in the deaths of 7 newborn babies in a span of three days. The hospital staff was then accused with negligence.